Run for a good cause: Joshua's Wish 5K set for Saturday

You're encouraged to come out and enjoy a day of fun while raising money to support pediatric cancer research

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, you can get some exercise and help find a cure for childhood cancer.

The 12th Annual Joshua’s Wish 5K Run and Walk will be held this Saturday at Tattnall Square Park.

This year, the event will be a hybrid where you can walk virtually or in-person.

The run is named in honor of Joshua Solomon, who died from cancer at just 5-years-old.

Trent Solomon, Joshua’s father and co-founder of Joshua’s Wish, encourages everyone to come out and have a great day of fun.

“We have a great time and we raise a lot of awareness for pediatric childhood cancer research, and everybody gets together in the community and has a great time. It's a real fun event and it's a great way to help bring the community closer together,” he said.