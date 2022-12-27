GSP reports 13 fatalities over Christmas, warns to be careful driving ahead of new year

As the holidays continue into the new year, Georgia State Patrol is focused on keeping travelers safe.

GEORGIA, USA — Georgia authorities have reported more than a dozen fatalities during the holidays this year. As the holidays continue into the new year, Georgia State Patrol is focused on keeping travelers safe on the road.

Over Christmas weekend, GSP reported 13 people died in crashes. At least two were in the metro Atlanta area.

Recently, a 30-year-old man was killed in a Forsyth County crash on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

Deputies said in a news release that while turning into a river club the man encountered a curve, causing him to crash into a tree. He was killed on impact while the passenger in his car was taken to a nearby hospital.

Another driver in Atlanta was also killed on Christmas Eve after they lost control of their vehicle. Police said their car overturned and crashed into a tree.

Troopers said last year over the Christmas and New Year's Eve holidays, 16 people died in crashes, meaning the state is close to surpassing last year's fatalities.

Here are some ways GSP troopers want drivers to stay safe as they travel for the new year holiday: