WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County teen faces a burglary charge after allegedly stealing a loaded gun last week.

According to a news release, Centerville Police officers responded to a burglary call on Sentry Oaks last Thursday.

They say the burglar stole a loaded gun.

Later that day, Warner Robins Police officers responded to a fight.

At the fight, they recovered the stolen firearm from the 13-year-old.

They were charged and Centerville Police continues to investigate the burglary for additional charges.

