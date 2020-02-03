WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County teen faces a burglary charge after allegedly stealing a loaded gun last week.
According to a news release, Centerville Police officers responded to a burglary call on Sentry Oaks last Thursday.
They say the burglar stole a loaded gun.
Later that day, Warner Robins Police officers responded to a fight.
At the fight, they recovered the stolen firearm from the 13-year-old.
They were charged and Centerville Police continues to investigate the burglary for additional charges.
