Travion Wright was shot and killed Friday afternoon.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old is dead following a shooting in Dublin on Friday.

According to Chief Tim Chatman, the shooting happened at 214 Mimosa Drive.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m.

According to Dublin Asst. Coroner Nathan Stanley, 13-year-old Travion Wright died from a gunshot wound.

Chatman says they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

There are no suspects as of now.

If you have any information, you can call the Dublin Police Department at (478) 277-5023.