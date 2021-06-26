LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old is dead following a shooting in Dublin on Friday.
According to Chief Tim Chatman, the shooting happened at 214 Mimosa Drive.
The call came in around 2:30 p.m.
According to Dublin Asst. Coroner Nathan Stanley, 13-year-old Travion Wright died from a gunshot wound.
Chatman says they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
There are no suspects as of now.
If you have any information, you can call the Dublin Police Department at (478) 277-5023.
Editor's Note: In an earlier version of the story, it was reported that it was a drive-by shooting. It was not.