13-year-old in critical condition after crashing into truck on Napier Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a traffic accident in the 3600 block of Napier Avenue that left a 13-year-old boy hospitalized Monday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:30 p.m., a truck was turning left into the parking lot of the Family Dollar store on Napier Avenue when a 13-year-old boy driving a motorcycle hit the rear of the truck.
The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
The driver of the truck was not hurt.
This accident is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.