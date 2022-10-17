13-year-old in critical condition after crashing into truck on Napier Avenue in Macon

A truck was turning left into the parking lot of the Family Dollar store on Napier Avenue when a 13-year-old boy driving a motorcycle hit the rear of the truck.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a traffic accident in the 3600 block of Napier Avenue that left a 13-year-old boy hospitalized Monday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:30 p.m., a truck was turning left into the parking lot of the Family Dollar store on Napier Avenue when a 13-year-old boy driving a motorcycle hit the rear of the truck.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

This accident is still under investigation.