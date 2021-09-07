13-year-old Nastasha Brown found safe in Illinois

Nastasha was found in Springfield, Illinois.

COCHRAN, Ga. — 13-year-old Nastasha Brown of Cochran was found safe on Saturday and is at home.

According to the GBI, she was found in Springfield, Illinois.

Law enforcement officials contacted Georgia authorities around 8:15 a.m. saying that she had been found and is currently safe.

According to Springfield Lt. Jason Brands, she was dropped off a block from the police station, she called police and they recovered her.

Springfield Police Department is working with the GBI.

No one is in custody.