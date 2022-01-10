13-year-old producer signs Music Industry contract

Avery Brown of Macon is a Drummer, Artistic Creator, and Producer known as "Beats By Avery".

MACON, Ga. — A middle schooler has signed a contract with a Grammy award winning producer and has kickstarted his journey into the music industry.

On Saturday, 13-year-old Avery Brown, also known as "Beats By Avery", signed a contract with Drum Squad Productions under the direction of Grammy award winner and Multi-Platinum producer Drumma Boy.

Brown is a native of Macon, and he is a Drummer, Artistic Creator, and Producer.

Avery is certainly no ordinary middle schooler, and has been artistically inclined toward music since he was little.

He enjoys playing at festivals, listening rooms, and events all across Middle Georgia.

Avery says his sound pulls from influences of R&B, pop, and Rock and roll, all tied together by his signature harmonies.

he has gained recognition for his beats from platinum recording artists and musicians like Sheila E, Lil John Roberts, Jazze-Phe, and Otis Redding Jr.

Brown is excited to embark on his career in the music industry, and eager to create new beats all while juggling middle school, band, and high-school drum squad practice.