Macon-Bibb commissioners say they've heard a lot of trash talk lately about the county's garbage and debris collection. Now, they're considering a new proposal to clean up the problems.

Many viewers reached out to 13WMAZ with concerns as well. Some say they've had piles of debris left on their curb for days, weeks, or even longer. Others say they see trash cans toppled over or never emptied on trash day.

"We don't always do what we should," says Kevin Barkley, Macon-Bibb Solid Waste Director. "We don't always go into areas we should, and sometimes a driver turns left when they should have gone right."

Though, Barkley also says extensive damage left behind from Irma in 2017 followed by a wet Spring and Summer put his crews behind.

"The yard waste is growing. People are putting more materials out there, and once you get behind on this, it takes a long time to catch up."

Barkley recommends residents use the county's See Click Fix app if they need debris picked up, but a quick check of the site shows several people have already put their names on that list for help.

Barkley says the work keeps piling up, but his resources keep shrinking.

"We're short 17 people in my department, and we're also down several trucks."

On the day 13WMAZ spoke with Barkley, only two of the county's six yard debris trucks were running routes. He says if a driver is sick or out on vacation, he does not have anyone else certified to fill in.

That's why Barkley says he hopes Bibb commissioners will consider allowing the company Advanced Disposal to take on more of the work.

Advanced Disposal was responsible for garbage collection in Bibb County before consolidation, while the city of Macon handled its own trash services. The newly-consolidated government made a new agreement with Advanced Disposal in 2016 to include residents in the former city limits.

Barkley says their goal was to provide the same services county-wide. The deal also allows for the use of Advanced Disposal's landfill for certain materials, prolonging the life of the county's landfill.

Advanced Disposal's District Manager Jared Lovett says the new system could still be causing some of today's problems.

"The city was providing basically unlimited services through its city. With the budget constraints of Senate Bill 276, we had to pick and choose services and try to reduce those budgets," Lovett says. "That's where some of the confusion is coming from, what's being picked up and what's not."

He also says his company started using collection trucks with an automated arm instead of the rear-loading trucks many people were used to. He says the new trucks require less people to work each route and are also safer for employees. They also run off of natural gas produced by garbage waste, which saves money. The downside, he says, is residents must place their bins in the correct location with the handles facing away from the street in order for the truck to empty the bin and not damage it.

Under the current contract, Advanced Disposal is responsible for emptying garbage bins as well as collecting up to two cubic yards of yard debris. Lovett says that's about the size of a standard office desk.

"That is so we can efficiently route the yard waste route from start to finish and come up with a predictable amount of waste so we can finish the route."

Macon-Bibb Solid Waste crews are in charge of picking up debris piles larger than two cubic yards and bulky waste, such as furniture. The county is also responsible for supplying all garbage and recycling bins, cleaning up after events, as well as the recycling program.

For all of those services, taxpayers pay $240 per year or $20 per month. Advanced Disposal and the Solid Waste Department split that amount.

Under the current proposal being considered by commissioners, Advanced Disposal would take on more of those duties but would get a larger chunk of the fees. There would be no additional cost to taxpayers. The company would take over supplying all of the bins as well as recycling and bulky waste pickup.

Lovett says that system would be similar to the services his company provides to other nearby areas, like Houston County.

Barkley says it would allow his crews to focus on picking up large piles of yard debris and the upcoming closure of Macon's landfill. However, he says it could cost him staff members and resources.

"It's about what can you afford to do and you have to develop a system around that," he says.

Some Bibb commissioners have also mentioned the idea of transferring all services to the Solid Waste Department, a system similar to that of the former city. However, Barkley says he would need to boost his staffing numbers, equipment, and resources to take on that task.

The Solid Waste Department runs off of its share of taxpayers' garbage fees. Barkley says he would have to request money from the county's general fund if the department could not cover its own costs.

Lovett says it would also be costly for his company to take on all of the services. He says that it why he believes the partnership is the best model.

Commissioners are scheduled to discuss these options in an upcoming committee meeting. For now, the county's current contract with Advanced Disposal runs through 2020.

© 2018 WMAZ