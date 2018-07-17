A Jones County doctor is facing federal charges after allegedly prescribing opiates and other drugs to patients illegally.

When investigators searched Dr. Thomas Sachy's medical office in Gray, they found guns and hidden cameras inside, describing the set up like a "trap house."

So what if you were being recorded inside a doctor's office? 13 Investigates what Georgia law says about hidden cameras in an exam room.

"I ended up losing the leg in order to stay alive," says Scott Fogarty, who lost his leg to a flesh-eating bacteria in 2011. "I'm on my feet all day long, so I'm pretty hard on my prosthetic."

An avid runner, Fogarty says the constant movement lands him back in his doctor's office pretty regularly.

"I knock it out of alignment pretty often. Sometimes the socket doesn't fit as well and I have to go back in to avoid sores, and I have to go back in and have it adjusted," says Fogarty.

Fogarty's medical records are protected by U.S. HIPAA laws, but what if a doctor was secretly invading his privacy?

"With the way society is now, there's cameras everywhere and you're always told someone is watching you. It crosses my mind a lot," says Fogarty. "It does cross my mind a lot whether or not someone is watching me."

So what does Georgia law say about cameras inside doctor's examination rooms?

"Well, there's no law that prohibits that, but there is a law that criminalizes the videotaping and monitoring of people without their consent," says attorney, Julia Magda.

Magda advises physicians and hospitals on health-care law.

The criminal statute she's talking about is GA code 16-11-62, which says people have a "right to privacy" in a private place.

Magda says "generally" there is an expectation of privacy inside a doctor's office.

"You would expect the cameras to only be there for security reasons, for instance, to monitor someone who might be on suicide watch. That would be an example of when you could do that without the patient's consent," says Magda.

Magda says there is no law specifically prohibiting cameras from being inside a physician's exam room, but Georgia code does protect a patient's right to privacy if there is a camera recording their actions on the exam table.

And Fogarty says if he found out he was being watched, he would definitely call a lawyer.

"Obviously, I wouldn't go to that doctor's office anymore. I would find out what my rights are and demand to know how much of my privacy was exposed," says Fogarty.

During Dr. Sachy's first federal hearing, prosecutors did not go into detail about where the cameras were located in his office, or if he violated patient privacy rights.

