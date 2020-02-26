WATCH LIVE
How to track who's donating to your legislator
We dug up detailed finances reports on nearly every Central Georgia legislator and put them all in one easy-to-use spot
Author: Zach Merchant
Published: 11:44 PM EST February 25, 2020
Updated: 11:44 PM EST February 25, 2020
There is a lot of money in Georgia politics.

Go to Chapter 2 to see finance reports from Central Georgia's lawmakers.

"In 2017, that special election in Atlanta, estimates are at least $60 million, some people say as high as $70 million," said Professor Charles Bullock. "This is for one congressional district."

The University of Georgia political expert says that was a big federal race and included big spending from political action committees that's hard to track.

"Some of them don't have to file anything and some of them don't have to disclose where the money comes from," he said.

That's less common at the state level, but there's still plenty of money flowing at the statehouse.

A close analysis of dozens of campaign finance reports show most of Central Georgia's legislators have amassed war chests worth tens of thousands of dollars or more.

That's not to say it's all bad. It's undeniable that it takes cash to campaign.

"You have to have money to get there, you have to travel, you have to go meet them," said Macon State Senator David Lucas.

Still, understanding who and what is funding a legislator can give a better understanding of what their legislative focuses are.

For instance, Lucas sits on the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee.

Bills on online sports gambling as well as many other types of gambling have to pass through that committee before the full legislature can vote on it.

Industry groups affiliated with online sports gambling, as well as coin-operated gambling machines commonly found in convenience stores donated 11 times to Lucas since October 2019, totaling more than $11,000 in contributions, campaign finance reports show.

We asked him if that money sways the way he votes on certain issues.

"Not really, when you see that, that's because I've supported the amusement industry," he said.

Lucas added he doesn't always support the industries that give to him.

"At the end of the day, I've got to sleep with myself," he said.

Warner Robins State Representative Heath Clark is in a similar spot. He sits on the Insurance Committee and has gotten 7 donations from healthcare groups since November 2019, totaling about $4,000 according to campaign finance reports.

However, like Lucas, he says it doesn't sway his decision-making.

"I don't really think about who's given me money and who hasn't, I try to remain true to who I am and the promises I made when I was campaigning," he said.

It's also worth pointing out that, while the word "lobbyist" has taken on an ugly connotation in some circles, Professor Bullock says, at the state level at least, they serve an important role.

"The lobbyists play a tremendous role in terms of providing background information," he said. "In DC, you've got a Library of Congress, you've got a staff of, on the Senate side, dozens of people. If you need to know about an issue, your staff can root this out, but in Atlanta, you don't have that."

He says most Georgia state legislators have to share a single legislative aid with multiple colleagues.

So why pay attention to this stuff at all?

"I think...it's really important to find out," said Lucas. "What you look at is policies that affect you."

Chapter 2

Central Georgia lawmakers' finance reports

Want to know who's giving to your legislator and how much money they've raised?

Find him or her on this list of the most current campaign finance disclosures and take a look for yourself. And if you want to keep track for yourself in the future, it's easy to do.

For federal legislators, just head to this page on the FEC's website.

At the state level, look for this page on the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission. 

FEDERAL LEGISLATORS

Rep. Sanford Bishop D-Columbus, 2nd Congressional District

Follow this link to see his individual donors.

Sanford Bishop finances
WMAZ

Rep. Austin Scott R-Tifton, 8th Congressional District

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Rep. Austin Scott
WMAZ

Rep. Jody Hice R-Monroe, 10th Congressional District

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Rep. Jody Hice report
WMAZ

Rep. Rick Allen R-Augusta, 12th Congressional District

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Rep. Rick Allent report
WMAZ

Senator David Perdue R-Georgia

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Sen. David Perdue
WMAZ

Senator Kelly Loeffler R-Georgia

Follow this link to see her individual donors

Sen. Kelly Loeffler report
WMAZ

STATE LEGISLATORS

Governor Brian Kemp R-GA

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Gov. Brian Kemp cash on hand
WMAZ

Senator Ed Harbison D-Columbus Senate District 15

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Sen. Ed Harbison cash on hand
WMAZ

Senator John F. Kennedy R-Macon Senate District 18

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Sen. John F. Kennedy cash on hand
WMAZ

Senator Blake Tillery R-Vidalia Senate District 19

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Sen. Blake Tillery cash on hand
WMAZ

Senator Larry Walker R-Perry Senate District 20

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Sen. Larry Walker cash on hand
WMAZ

Senator Jesse Stone R-Waynesboro Senate District 23

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Sen. Jesse Stone cash on hand
WMAZ

Senator Burt Jones R-Jackson Senate District 25

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Sen. Burt Jones cash on hand
WMAZ

Senator David Lucas D-Macon Senate District 26

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Sen. David Lucas cash on hand
WMAZ

Rep. Trey Rhodes R-Greensboro House District 120

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Rep. Trey Rhodes cash on hand
WMAZ

Rep. Mack Jackson D-Sandersville House District 120

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Rep. Mack Jackson cash on hand
WMAZ

Rep. Susan Holmes R-Monticello House District 129

Follow this link to see her individual donors

Rep. Susan Holmes cash on hand
WMAZ

Rep. Patty Bentley D-Reynolds House District 139

Follow this link to see her individual donors

Rep. Patty Bentley cash on hand
WMAZ

Rep. Robert Dickey R-Musella House District 140

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Rep. Robert Dickey cash on hand
WMAZ

Rep. Dale Washburn R-Macon House District 141

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Rep. Dale Washburn
WMAZ

Rep. Miriam Paris D-Macon House District 142

Follow this link to see her individual donors

Rep. Miriam Paris cash on hand
WMAZ

Rep. James Beverly D-Macon House District 143

**Beverly reported zero contributions from the latest filing period. As a result, a breakdown of his donors is not available

Rep. James Beverly cash on hand
WMAZ

Rep. Danny Mathis R-Cochran House Disstrict 144

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Rep. Danny Mathis cash on hand
WMAZ

Rep. Ricky Williams R-Milledgeville House District 145

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Rep. Ricky Williams cash on hand
WMAZ

Rep. Shaw Blackmon R-Bonaire House District 146

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Rep. Shaw Blackmon cash on hand
WMAZ

Rep. Heath Clark R-Warner Robins House District 147

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Rep. Heath Clark cash on hand
WMAZ

Rep. Noel Williams R-Cordele House District 148

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Rep. Noel Williams cash on hand
WMAZ

Rep. Jimmy Pruett R-Eastman House District 149

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Rep. Jimmy Pruett cash on hand
WMAZ

Rep. Matt Hatchett R-Dublin House District 150

Follow this link to see his individual donors

Rep. Matt Hatchett cash on hand
WMAZ

