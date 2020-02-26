How to track who's donating to your legislator

There is a lot of money in Georgia politics.

"In 2017, that special election in Atlanta, estimates are at least $60 million, some people say as high as $70 million," said Professor Charles Bullock. "This is for one congressional district."

The University of Georgia political expert says that was a big federal race and included big spending from political action committees that's hard to track.

"Some of them don't have to file anything and some of them don't have to disclose where the money comes from," he said.

That's less common at the state level, but there's still plenty of money flowing at the statehouse.

A close analysis of dozens of campaign finance reports show most of Central Georgia's legislators have amassed war chests worth tens of thousands of dollars or more.

That's not to say it's all bad. It's undeniable that it takes cash to campaign.

"You have to have money to get there, you have to travel, you have to go meet them," said Macon State Senator David Lucas.

Still, understanding who and what is funding a legislator can give a better understanding of what their legislative focuses are.

For instance, Lucas sits on the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee.

Bills on online sports gambling as well as many other types of gambling have to pass through that committee before the full legislature can vote on it.

Industry groups affiliated with online sports gambling, as well as coin-operated gambling machines commonly found in convenience stores donated 11 times to Lucas since October 2019, totaling more than $11,000 in contributions, campaign finance reports show.

We asked him if that money sways the way he votes on certain issues.

"Not really, when you see that, that's because I've supported the amusement industry," he said.

Lucas added he doesn't always support the industries that give to him.

"At the end of the day, I've got to sleep with myself," he said.

Warner Robins State Representative Heath Clark is in a similar spot. He sits on the Insurance Committee and has gotten 7 donations from healthcare groups since November 2019, totaling about $4,000 according to campaign finance reports.

However, like Lucas, he says it doesn't sway his decision-making.

"I don't really think about who's given me money and who hasn't, I try to remain true to who I am and the promises I made when I was campaigning," he said.

It's also worth pointing out that, while the word "lobbyist" has taken on an ugly connotation in some circles, Professor Bullock says, at the state level at least, they serve an important role.

"The lobbyists play a tremendous role in terms of providing background information," he said. "In DC, you've got a Library of Congress, you've got a staff of, on the Senate side, dozens of people. If you need to know about an issue, your staff can root this out, but in Atlanta, you don't have that."

He says most Georgia state legislators have to share a single legislative aid with multiple colleagues.

So why pay attention to this stuff at all?

"I think...it's really important to find out," said Lucas. "What you look at is policies that affect you."