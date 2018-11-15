The countdown is on and Christmas is just five weeks away!

This weekend, hundreds of shoppers are going to get a head start on Christmas shopping at the 13th annual Mistletoe Market in Perry.

The market has more than 100 southern vendors selling everything from clothes and accessories to, of course, Christmas items.

Organizer, Lisa Hays says they are expecting over 10,000 shoppers during the three-day extravaganza.

She says if it's your first time, you'll be blown away, and explained how they came up with the idea.

"When people come for the first time they're thinking, 'Oh, my gosh, what in the world is this? How did I get here? What is going on?' Well, how it really started is that we all wanted to go Christmas shopping together, so rather than get on a bus and ride around the southeast, we decided to call all of our favorite stores and get them to come to us," Hays says.

But this weekend isn't just about buying and selling gifts, it's about raising money for charities like Jay's Hope and Habitat for Humanity.

Last year raised more than $60,000.

Doors open Friday at 9 a.m.

