The 13WMAZ 'Give Thanks' campaign explained and how you can help the Rescue Mission

Every week, Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones will highlight one organization working to help those in need.

MACON, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, we feel gratitude for what we have and recognize there are so many without, so we’re asking YOU to join us in our ‘Give Thanks’ campaign by helping the less fortunate in our community every Tuesday throughout November.

How it works: Every week, Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones will highlight one organization working to help those in need. Simply text the word THANKS to 478-752-1309 and get a direct link to donate $5 to them. Donations to each organization will run for a week before we move on to the next one.

Because we want to show our commitment to helping those Straight from the Heart, 13WMAZ will match the first 50 $5 donations every week.

Up first is the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia.

Here’s why Ben chose them in his own words:

“Remember that big Jesus Saves sign on the rooftop at the end of Poplar Street? Me too. I saw it my whole life every time I would go downtown.

For the longest time, I thought it was just a good reminder. It turns out there was some awesome work being done in that building. A lot of you already know that, but for those who don’t, the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is like the Swiss Army knife of ministry.

There’s so much great work going on there, like the men’s life recovery program. The mission isn’t just a shelter, but a place of recovery and permanent life change.

And the women’s domestic violence and recovery program… women leave the mission with strength and confidence, no longer trapped in a cycle of violence and codependence.

What about all the community outreach? Staff members of the mission go out and speak to organizations about poverty, addiction, homelessness and domestic violence, providing hope and the chance for a new life to so many people.

The mission started in the 50s, it’s moved around a little over the years, but now the orchestra of good stuff is being conducted out on Zebulon Road. This is a fabulous organization and I know Central Georgians have the biggest hearts.”

Now, you can give more than $5 if you want, but we figure if a bunch of people give just $5, it’ll go a long way. You can click here to donate.