13WMAZ 'Give Thanks' campaign: How you can help Daybreak

Every week, Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones will highlight one organization working to help those in need.

MACON, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, we feel gratitude for what we have and recognize there are so many without, so we’re asking YOU to join us in our ‘Give Thanks’ campaign by helping the less fortunate in our community every Tuesday throughout November.

How it works: Every week, Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones will highlight one organization working to help those in need. Simply text the word THANKS to 478-752-1309 and get a direct link to donate $5 to them. Donations to each organization will run for a week before we move on to the next one.

Because we want to show our commitment to helping those Straight from the Heart, 13WMAZ will match the first 50 $5 donations every week.

This week, our organization is Daybreak.

Here’s why Ben chose them in his own words:

"As we head into the colder months, homelessness becomes an even harder struggle for many. Thankfully, Daybreak is there to help.

You may have heard about their annual Sleepout event, where people spend a night sleeping outside in the cold to raise awareness about homelessness.

Every weekday at the center on Walnut Street downtown, about a hundred homeless men and women visit. They get breakfast and some snacks.

They can clean their clothes in the laundry area and get a hot shower, even get attention for minor medical needs. There are also psychiatrists on-site to offer mental health services.

Folks coming to Daybreak can also get help through the sometimes tough process of finding permanent housing and a job. Folks like Graham. He says, 'I might be dead by now if it wasn't for Daybreak.'

It started with an aneurysm and a heart condition, then things just spiraled down from there. Now, Graham is an administrative assistant at Daybreak, and he is paying it forward to others.

And that's the mission. That's what Daybreak is all about. The stories are all different, but the need to find life again is the same."

Now, you can give more than $5 if you want, but we figure if a bunch of people give just $5, it’ll go a long way. You can click here to donate.