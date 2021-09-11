13WMAZ 'Give Thanks' campaign: How you can help Genesis Joy House

Every week, Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones will highlight one organization working to help those in need.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, we feel gratitude for what we have and recognize there are so many without, so we’re asking YOU to join us in our ‘Give Thanks’ campaign by helping the less fortunate in our community every Tuesday throughout November.

How it works: Every week, Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones will highlight one organization working to help those in need. Simply text the word THANKS to 478-752-1309 and get a direct link to donate $5 to them. Donations to each organization will run for a week before we move on to the next one.

Because we want to show our commitment to helping those Straight from the Heart, 13WMAZ will match the first 50 $5 donations every week.

This week, our organization is Genesis Joy House.

Here’s why Ben chose them in his own words:

"This week, we're zeroing in on a specific group with special needs -- homeless female veterans.

Now, I wasn't in the military, but I know many who were and I've heard many stories over the years of the struggles that not only come in the trenches while serving our great country, but so many that surface later after returning home.

I'm sure you are so thankful for the sacrifices these brave souls make, I know I am, but on the other hand my heart can't help but break when I see just how much of a price was paid.

But there is a place offering help to these remarkable women.

Genesis Joy House is the first transitional housing facility to exclusively serve homeless female veterans in Central Georgia.

For these women, the return to civilian life is very hard. Many suffer from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

Genesis Joy House offers mental health counseling, addiction recovery programs, job training, life skills classes, and education programs that put female veterans back on the path to independence and self-sufficiency.

So many women have been helped by these folks and they're changing lives... live that have fought for you and for me."

Now, you can give more than $5 if you want, but we figure if a bunch of people give just $5, it’ll go a long way. You can click here to donate.