13WMAZ 'Give Thanks' campaign: How you can help the Salvation Army

Every week, we're highlighting one organization working to help those in need.

MACON, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, we feel gratitude for what we have and recognize there are so many without, so we’re asking YOU to join us in our ‘Give Thanks’ campaign by helping the less fortunate in our community every Tuesday throughout November.

How it works: Every week, Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones will highlight one organization working to help those in need. Simply text the word THANKS to 478-752-1309 and get a direct link to donate $5 to them. Donations to each organization will run for a week before we move on to the next one.

Because we want to show our commitment to helping those Straight from the Heart, 13WMAZ will match the first 50 $5 donations every week.

This week, our organization is the Salvation Army.

"It's a familiar sound of the holiday season -- the ringing of bells outside shops and grocery stores. It's the Salvation Army's holiday kettle drive.

The Salvation Army has been around in Macon since 1899, providing food and shelter for the needy. These days, the Salvation Army helps people in all kinds of ways.

They still provide emergency shelter for men, women, families and veterans. Their ultimate goal is permanent housing, and the Salvation Army helps work through the barriers.

That could be helping with documents to apply for public assistance, helping someone find a job, or even helping with rent or utilities to avoid an eviction.

There is also food assistance through food pantries and soup kitchens, and during the holidays, the Angel Tree.

The Macon corps serves five counties; Bibb, Crawford, Jones, Monroe and Twiggs."