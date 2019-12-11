MACON, Ga. — We are currently unable to broadcast our over-the-air signal, because of repairs underway at the station’s tower site. We apologize for the inconvenience.

On Saturday, an engineering crew detected a leak in the transmission line about 500 feet off the ground. That leak caused technical difficulties for our over-the-air signal. We were able to restore our signal through the weekend, until a full tower crew could arrive on site Monday to make the necessary repairs.

A crew is climbing the tower now to reach the leak in the line and repair it. They are working as quickly, and safely, as possible to restore the signal to full strength. We hope to be back on the air later today.

This issue impacts those viewers watching our signal directly over-the-air and viewers watching satellite and cable providers who use our over-the-air signal for distribution. COX and DISH have a fiber feed of our signal, so viewers watching via these services are not affected.

We apologize for this inconvenience. We will continue to update you here at 13WMAZ.com when we have more information.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.