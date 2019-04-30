MACON, Ga. — If you're of a certain age, you may remember Don McGouirk as the face of 13WMAZ editorials. His signature sign out, "That's our editorial board's opinion, what's yours," was even parodied on local radio, but there was a serious side to the station's opinion pieces.

"We decided that we would become very active in the community", McGouirk said, "and let the community see opportunities for improvement."

As General Manager, he shaped the station as it moved into the era of modern news gathering.

One of Don's early decisions was to bring a young sports anchor working in Columbus to Macon in 1982. Frank had turned down Don once when McGouirk was the general manager at a station in Columbus.

Frank Malloy is one of several memorable personalities brought in by Don McGouirk

But 13WMAZ's reputation helped Don land the deal this time. 27 years later, he jokes, "I think he's going to make it. I think he's going to be okay. Frank used to accuse me of stepping in for his mother when I was encouraging him and Marilyn (Frank's late wife) to have children and settle down."

In a recorded interview, the late Bill Powell talked about another big move from McGouirk. He shifted the popular morning radio personality to the TV weather desk.

As Bill told it, "Don McGouirk comes to me and says, 'How would you like to do weather on television?' And I said, 'I don't really know anything about weather,' and he said, 'Don't worry about that, 75% of all weather people don't know anything about the weather.'"

All jokes aside, the move was made because another station was adding a meteorologist to staff and Don figured they'd counter with someone who could learn take the science and information, and make it fun and easy to understand.

As McGouirk puts it, "We looked around and there was no better communicator with the Central Georgia audience than Bill Powell."

Later ratings would show Bill Powell was one of the most recognizable and popular local weather forecasters in the nation, but it was McGouirk who saw that kind of potential in a morning radio announcer.

Under McGouirk, the station also launched its iconic "Straight From The Heart" campaign. It worked so well because it tied the location of the station to the kind and giving attitude of the people of Central Georgia. He says it captured a spirit that already existed at the station.

"It was something that had always existed at WMAZ because WMAZ grew from the community, and it had always been part of the community," he said.

It was a brand that McGouirk made sure remained part of the station's DNA. For instance, while most stations in the country devoted eight, 12, or at most 16 hours to the "Jerry Lewis Labor Day MDA Telethon," 13WMAZ broadcasted for 24 hours straight each year.

While the station often manned live broadcasts from Macon and Warner Robins and aired no commercial programming for that 24 hours each year, the station never took a penny to put on the broadcast. It was just part of giving back.

Don also knew the importance of making sure the station was there to serve during major news events. There were days of continuous coverage during the flood of '94 when just getting to work from the Arkwright area was a chore.

"I had to go that morning from here, out to Wesleyan College, and back down Forsyth Street to get to the station because Arkwright Road was flooded," he said.

But Don was right there in the newsroom answering phones to answer viewer questions as the news team worked to constantly provide the latest live information.

Don's leadership landed him in the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2004, although the honors aren't the memories that he cherishes the most.

"It's all about the people that work there, the people that I worked with. The fond memories are the dedication that I saw every day in almost every way. Almost everybody I worked with was truly dedicated to make this a better community to work in," he said.

Don retired at the end of 2005. He says he's blessed to still call Central Georgia home.

"I'm a little active in my church, I do a little volunteer work in the community I try to take care of this place and do what Betty (his wife) tells me to do," he said.

While you may no longer find him at his desk, his imprint and legacy live on at the station.