13WMAZ News at 5 Expands to One Hour, Starting July 28

13WMAZ News at 5 will expand to one hour every weekday. Here is what the change means for viewers

MACON, Ga. — Starting Thursday, July 28, 13WMAZ News at 5 will expand to one hour every weekday with more news, weather and information to keep you up to date on what’s happening in Central Georgia.

The expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to local news and provides further opportunities to serve you daily with a 90-minute block of local news from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Even today, our coverage of big stories, severe weather, and in-depth storytelling sometimes extends into the 5:30 half-hour. This change further enables us to provide you with more information every day.

While we look forward to bringing you more news each day, the change means “The Andy Griffith Show” will no longer air weekdays at 5:30 p.m.

We are grateful to the show for all the great memories from Mayberry. For fans, there are many different places and times in which viewers can watch “The Andy Griffith Show” today.

Here's a look at some of the various options.

TV Land: Weekdays 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

WPGA: Weeknights 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Streaming: Pluto TV/Fubo TV/Amazon Prime Video/Philo/Sling TV/ YouTube TV

In addition, “The Andy Griffith Show” will continue to air on 13WMAZ every Saturday at 11:35 p.m. and at various times on weekend afternoons as scheduling permits.