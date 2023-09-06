The American Red Cross and 13WMAZ are working together to get more people to donate blood

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Here is how you can help.

MACON, Ga. — You can help save a life by donating blood during 13WMAZ's Summer Blood Drive on July 5 and July 7.

13WMAZ is partnering with The American Red Cross to encourage healthy individuals to make appointments to donate blood to ensure blood remains readily available for patients in need. There will be several donation locations open during the drive.

Donations often decline around the holidays and during the summer months but donors are needed to help ensure blood products are available.

While nearly half of all Americans plan to travel more than last year, the need for blood doesn’t take a summer vacation. Without the constant support of volunteer donors, blood and platelets may not be ready the moment patients need them for lifesaving transfusions.

Type O blood donors, type AB plasma donors and platelet donors are especially important in emergencies.

In fact, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

“We are incredibly grateful to WMAZ for their partnership and support of our mission,” Regional Donor Services Executive for the American Red Cross of Georgia Alicia Doherty said. “Their commitment to hosting blood drives helps to ensure everyone has access to safe, lifesaving blood. When generous blood donors roll up their sleeves to donate, they help change a life.”

13WMAZ has hosted blood drives with the American Red Cross of Georgia starting back in January 2004. To date, the team has helped the Red Cross collect more than 4,400 pints of blood.

Everyone who come to to donate between July 1 – July 11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last.

Help save lives at one of the following blood drives:

July 5 from10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross of Central Georgia, 6080 Lakeside Commons Drive, Macon, GA 31210

July 5 from 12 - 5 p.m., Central Georgia Technical College, 80 Cohen Walker Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088

July 7 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, 1826 Veterans Boulevard, Dublin, GA 31021

And preparing to donate is super easy.

How to donate blood:

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org sponsor code WMAZ, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.