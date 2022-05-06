13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Ralphie

He is a 2-year-old Lab-pit mix and around 60 pounds.

MACON, Ga. — On weekend morning's at 13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

This weeks pet is Ralphie.

Ralphie had a rough start to life and has a collar scar from where he was most likely chained up and neglected.

Katie with All About Animals says that Ralphie is still the sweetest dog despite what he's been through.

"But you would never be able to tell from his personality. He's so friendly," she said.

Katie says Ralphie is great with everyone and isn't at all bothered by his scars or past.

He is friendly with both kids and other dogs but he is a little big to have around cats.

He is still working on being potty trained but is up to date on all his shots.

Katie says Ralphie would do great in a home with someone who has lots of energy.

If you think you have the perfect home for Ralphie, contact All About Animals on their Facebook page and say you would like to meet him.