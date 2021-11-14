13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Giblet

She is a terrier mix and about 10 weeks old.

MACON, Ga. — On weekend morning's at13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

This weeks pet is Giblet.

She is a terrier mix and about 10 weeks old. She will grow up to be a medium sized dog at about 30 pounds according to Houston County Humane Society.

"Very quiet, very puppy-ish and loves to play," volunteer at the Houston County Humane Society Kim said.

Giblet is good with dogs, cats and children but maybe not toddlers at the moment.

She has her shots and is on schedule to get the rest as she gets older.

Giblet is working on being potty trained to go outside.

She is very playful, loves her stuffed toys, and she would love to have a sibling and a human to sleep with, according to the Houston County Humane Society.

Her adoption fee is $200.

If you think you would make a good home for Giblet you can contact the Houston County Humane Society on their website or on Facebook Page.