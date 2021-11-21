13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Chili Pup

All About Animals says that she would make a great addition to your home this holiday season.

MACON, Ga. — On weekend morning's at13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

This weeks pet is Chili Pup.

She is a 1-year-old lab mix and weighs between an estimated 35-40 pounds.

"She is super, super friendly as you can tell and very playful," All About Animals volunteer Katie said.

She is good with both kids and other animals. Chili Pup is sprayed and fully vaccinated.

All About Animals says that she would make a great addition to your home this holiday season.

Her adoption fee is $200.

If you think you have the pur-fect home for Chili Pup you can contact All About Animals on their Facebook page for more information.