13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Sweetpea

Sweetpea is a little shy but such a sweetheart once you get to know her.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — On weekend morning's at13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

This weeks pet is a chihuahua mix named Sweetpea.

She is between the ages of 5 to 7 years old and is up to date on her vaccines.

Sweetpea is a little shy but such a sweetheart once you get to know her.

She would do great in a home where she can be given lots of love and time to adjust.

"She's very calm. She wanted to crawl on the couch and just lay in your lap," volunteer at the Houston County Humane Society Gabby said.

Sweetpea does do well in a home with other dogs but would not do well in a home with cats or with children.

Her adoption fee is $235.

If you think that you have the perfect home for Sweetpea you can go to Houston County Humane Society website.