13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Irish

MACON, Ga. — On weekend morning's at13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

This weeks pet is Irish.

She is a 9 month old mixed breed pup. She weighs about 35 pounds.

"She's very playful loves everybody," Katie with All About Animals said.

Irish is great with cats, dogs and children.

She is also very good at learning new tricks!

"Oh she's so smart. She learned sit and we were trying to teach her how to spin. She's almost got it down and we were only working with her for about 10 minutes. So she's really, really smart," Katie said.

She was saved from Long County where she was almost put down but Katie says Irish is a good dog and ready for a second chance at a good home.

She would be great in an active household that loves to cuddle.

Her adoption fee is $200. She is up to date on all her shots.

Do you think you'd make a good home for Irish?

For more information message All About Animals on their Facebook page.