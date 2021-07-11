13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Artie

Artie is a chihuahua and dachshund mix also known as a chiweenie.

MACON, Ga. — On weekend morning's at13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

This week's pup is named Artie.

Artie is a chihuahua and dachshund mix also known as a chiweenie. He's still a puppy at about 5 months old and is currently between 10-11 pounds.

A volunteer at All About Animals say that he isn't expected to grow much bigger than that.

"He is very loving and loyal. He likes to kind of follow you around and oh my gosh he's so sweet. He'll make the best addition to any family," she said.

She says that Artie makes a great lap dog and is very good with kids.

Artie is still really small and would not do well in a house with larger dogs but will be best friends with other dogs his size.

If you think you have the perfect home for Artie, his adoption fee is $200.

You can contact All About Animals on their Facebook page for more information.