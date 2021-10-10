13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Oliver

He is the tiniest dog at the shelter currently but his enthusiasm packs a punch.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — On weekend morning's at13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

This weeks furry friend is a small mini dachshund named Oliver.

He is a 1 and-a-half years old and very shy upon first meeting but will warm up to any new owner with time.

"He is a lap dog. He wants to be in somebody's lap, he wants to snuggle in a blanket, he wants to give kisses once he knows you, he's a really good dog," Houston County Humane Society volunteer Kim Moore said.

He hates cats but he loves other dogs and would do fine in a house with children.

According to Moore, like many dachshund's, Oliver is very stubborn and is still working on potty training.

But he is super snuggly and has lots of energy!

He is the tiniest dog at the shelter currently but his enthusiasm packs a punch.

If you would like to take Oliver home his adoption fee is $235 which covers his shots, a neuter and microchip.

You can fill out an adoption application on the Houston County Humane Society website.