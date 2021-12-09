13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Martini

The Houston County Humane Society says that she is the sweetest dog ever.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — On weekend morning's at13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

Martini is a 6-month old bulldog puppy. She is great with kids, cats and dogs.

"She loves anybody and everybody," said Houston County Humane Society volunteer Gabby.

Martini came to the humane society about a month ago. When they found her she had demodectic mange but she is on medication and is getting better.

According to Gabby, Martini has more hair now than when they found her!

If you would like to take Martini home, you can fill out an adoption application on the Houston County Humane Society website.

Her adoption fee is $235.