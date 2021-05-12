13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Rosie

All About Animals volunteer, Lisa says Rosie even loves other animals and has a best friend at the shelter who has been by her side since she she arrived.

MACON, Ga. — During weekend mornings 13WMAZ will be showcasing a furry friend that could be yours!

This weeks pet is a 2-year-old mixed breed named Rosie.

She is medium sized to large dog and according to Lisa with All About Animals she loves people.

Lisa says Rosie even loves other animals and has a best friend at the shelter who has been by her side since she she arrived.

Rosie was left behind when her family moved. She ended up walking into oncoming traffic and losing a leg in the accident. All about animals found her and helped her regain strength.

"She is now happy and healthy and ready for a new home. Regardless of all she's been through, she is the happiest pup you will meet. She is always so excited to be around other people and dogs," Lisa said.

If you think you would make the perfect home for Rosie you can reach out to All About Animals on Facebook.

Rosie's adoption fee is $200.