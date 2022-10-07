13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Nikko

He is a 6 month old lab mix who is currently with All About Animals on Riverside Drive.

MACON, Ga. — On weekend morning's at13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

This weeks pet is Nikko!

"He's super, super friendly," said Katie with All About Animals.

She says he is good with cats and kids.

He's still a puppy so he's at a good age for training and for learning new tricks.

Katie says most of all, Nikko loves to be in pool and be in water.

If you think you have the perfect home for a pup like Nikko you can schedule a visit with him.

You just have to message All About Animals through their Facebook page.

Nikko's adoption fee is $200 and he is already neutered.