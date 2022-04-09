13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Thad

x
"He's a very quick learner, he has currently learned sit and down," said a volunteer with All About Animals.

MACON, Ga. — Each weekend morning 13WMAZ will be showing you a pet up for adoption in the community. 

This weeks pet is Thad. 

He's around 5 months old and a Lab mix. He was found as a stray in Peach County.

Currently, he is 25 pounds. 

They say he loves toys and is learning to play fetch! 

He's a really energetic dogs and would do great in a house with kids and large yard for him to run around in. 

He is mostly crate trained and fully potty trained. He also rides well in a car. 

All this and All About Animals have only had him for 1 month! 

If you think you make a great forever home for Thad you can message All About Animals on Facebook for more about him. 

