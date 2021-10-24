13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Patricia

When All About Animals found Patricia she was malnourished but now she's very healthy and all filled out!

MACON, Ga. — Patricia is a black and white pitbull mix and she is between 1 to 2-years-old. She weighs 50 pounds and is spayed and vaccinated.

"She is so, so friendly. She's people friendly, she's dog friendly, loves absolutely everyone," All About Animals volunteer Katie said.

She walks great on a leash and does well in a car. Patricia also loves other kids and is good with other dogs.

"She'd just be a good best friend for someone," Katie said.

Katie says Patricia would do great in a home with a family who would give her lots of attention and love and cuddles.

Its Pitbull awareness month so lets show her some extra love today and get her a beautiful home.

If you think that you are Patricia's fur-ever home, her adoption fee is $200. You get more information about adoption from the All About Animals Facebook or on their website.

You can also meet other furry friends at the All About Animals Bazar on December 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The event is held to raise money for the rescue. They will be selling new or gently used items as well as freshly baked goods.