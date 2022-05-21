13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Gizzard.

He's 3-years-old and missing his back leg but he gets around great and is very loving.

MACON, Ga. — On weekend morning's at13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

This weeks pet is Gizzard.

He's 3-years-old and missing his back leg but he gets around great and is very loving.

"He's an American bulldog mix but he thinks he's a chihuahua cause he just lays across your lap. He thinks he's small," said Katie with All About Animals.

Gizzard wouldn't do great in a house with cats but loves kids so much.

He is up to date on all his shots, neutered and potty trained.

"Just like any other dog," Katie said.

If you think you have the perfect home for Gizzard his adoption fee is $200.

You can message All About Animals on their Facebook page for more information.