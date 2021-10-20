Your photos from the 13WMAZ Weather Network: (Oct. 20)

The Hunter's Moon lit up Central Georgia Tuesday night

MACON, Ga. — Did you notice it was a little bright last night in Central Georgia?

The Hunter Moon illuminated the skies Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The name comes from hunters back in the day taking advantage of the extra light in the night sky to hunt ahead of the cooler months at the end of the year.

The 13WMAZ Weather Network was hard at work taking pictures from across the state.

April Arnette captured the moon just as it came above the horizon in Warner Robins on Tuesday night. Thank you for sharing April.

Danny Jones broke out the big camera in Crisp County and got the moon in high-definition. Fantastic picture Danny!

Elaina Watkins' game camera caught the moon with a buck in the foreground. It was very fitting given the name of the month's moon.

