Your photos from the 13WMAZ Weather Network (Sept. 22)

MACON, Ga. — It's been an eventful end to summer in Central Georgia with a lot of rain in spots and fantastic sunsets right along with it.

Starting to the southeast of Macon in the Bleckley/Dodge/Pulaski area, some neat clouds in the distance as the sun gets low in the sky. Thanks to Tami McGraw for posting her picture.

Not too far away in Rentz, Carlene Marie snapped a long-exposure photo Tuesday night as the sun dipped below the horizon. Fantastic picture, Carlene!

Over in Bleckley County, Ronnie Giddens saw a lot of rain that led to ponding off his deck. This is from the storm that prompted a flash flood warning on Monday to the east.

From the same storm complex, flooding was captured in the Eastman Walmart parking lot. Thanks to Stacey Attaway for sharing her photo with us.

A reminder to all you drivers out there, you never want to drive through flooded roadways. Just 6" of moving water could sweep your car away -- turn around, don't drown.

