Your photos from the 13WMAZ Weather Network (Week of Aug. 15)

Meteorologist Alex Forbes is highlighting some of the photos you posted in the 13WMAZ Weather Network Facebook group

MACON, Ga. — The 13WMAZ Weather Network Facebook group is our connection to you, so we want to highlight some of the best recent pictures from it that you've shared with us.

It was an active week in Central Georgia, from the run of the mill summertime showers and storms to Fred rolling through early Tuesday.

In Warner Robins, Alannah Cooper snapped this image of dark clouds near Lake Joy Road. This is a storm moving into the area; you can tell where the rain starts in the area where the cloud lightens up at the bottom.

On Saturday, Kacie McInvale down on Lake Blackshear, grabbed this awesome shot of a shelf cloud preparing to roll across the lake. I would imagine it was pretty gusty down there over the weekend.

Speaking of lakes, Gayle Sapp saw some rain in Georgia's lake country. This image below is at Lake Sinclair. Hopefully you'll stay dry for the weekend up there!

Finally, check out this shot from Coleman Hill looking toward downtown Macon. Doug Nurnberger took this long-exposure photo while a storm was rolling through Bibb County.



As always, if you see weather happening in your community, snap a picture and post it in the 13WMAZ Weather Network Facebook group. Or, if you have a weather-related question, you can post those as well. You just might see your picture or question on 13WMAZ!

To request access to the 13WMAZ Weather Network, click here.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.