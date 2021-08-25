Your photos from the 13WMAZ Weather Network (Week of Aug. 22)

Meteorologist Alex Forbes is highlighting some of the photos you posted in the 13WMAZ Weather Network Facebook group

MACON, Ga. — The 13WMAZ Weather Network Facebook group is our connection to you, so we want to highlight some of the best recent pictures from it that you've shared with us.

There were some awesome shots posted this week ranging from the storms we saw on Sunday to the full Sturgeon moon in Central Georgia's skies. Let's check them out!



Starting off in Oconee, a shelf cloud was rolling through right before a storm began in the area. Thanks to Amanda Collins for sending in the picture.

Around a similar time, Katherine Bogart Jones snapped a picture of another impressive shelf cloud moving south in Dooly County. You can see why they are often compared to spaceships.

Ashlie Marshall in Warner Robins was looking south from Freedom Field towards a heavy downpour in Perry. It’s always neat when you can see the whole storm in the same frame.

And finally, the full Sturgeon moon illuminated Central Georgia's skies this weekend. Jennifer Schultz got it on camera with some clouds in the foreground. It almost looks fall-like with the orange tint in the picture.

As always, if you see weather happening in your community, snap a picture and post it in the 13WMAZ Weather Network Facebook group. Or, if you have a weather-related question, you can post those as well. You just might see your picture or question on 13WMAZ!

To request access to the 13WMAZ Weather Network, click here.

13WMAZ Weather Network (Week of August 22) 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4