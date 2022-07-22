x
13WMAZ's 2022 Central Georgia back-to-school guide: What you need to know heading into the year

Here is a list of resources, including start dates, reduced lunch and school supply events.

MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for back-to-school in Central Georgia. 13WMAZ has you covered with resources, including start dates, changes in different districts and a COVID-19 update.  

Below are links to stories on various topics we've compiled for you for our back-to-school guide. 13WMAZ will update the guide as we continue to provide ongoing coverage. 

Here is a look at the back-to-school opening dates in Central Georgia

'These are beautiful schools': Laurens County to open new middle, high schools this August

'The opportunity to support our taxpayers': Bibb school board advances millage rate rollback to fight inflation

Half of Houston County Schools' students will need to apply for free or reduced meals

'I doubt they're going to have the masks': Central Georgia parents wait for schools' decisions on mask mandate

 LIST: Central Georgia districts hosting back-to-school events

'I'm going to teach until I'm 99': Retired teacher looks to return to the classroom after Georgia bill passes

Teacher discount: Target, Kohl's offering educators back-to-school deal

