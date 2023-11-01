13WMAZ's Katelyn Heck and husband Justin welcome twin boys!

Jackson and Bennett were born just before the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ's morning team has grown by two!

Katelyn Heck and her husband Justin welcomed twin boys Monday afternoon, just before the Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff National Championship!

Meet Jackson and Bennett!

Jackson arrived first, checking in at 5 pounds and 11 ounces. Bennett followed shortly after, checking in at 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

Mom and dad say they and the twins are doing great. We are sure their first words will be Go Dawgs!

Welcome to the world Jackson and Bennett and congratulations to the new parents Katelyn and Justin.