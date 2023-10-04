14-year-old girl shot in fight at west Macon home

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says she was shot in her home in the 700 block of Grosso Avenue. That's off Mercer University Drive.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led up to a teen being shot in her home Easter Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old girl was shot during a fight inside a home in the 700 block of Grosso Avenue. That's off Mercer University Drive near the Frank Johnson Recreation Center.

The teen was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where she's listed in stable condition. No one else was injured, the Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say they do not have a description or any other information on the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.