COCHRAN, Ga. — A Bleckley County teen died Friday morning after being ejected from a pickup truck.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 11 a.m. on Daisy Adams Road.

They say James Wilson, 14, was driving a black Chevy pickup truck north on Daisy Adams Road.

He drove off the side of the road and then overcorrected, causing the truck to run off the other side of the road and flip over.

Wilson was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

