The boy is now listed in stable condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating how a young teen was shot in South Macon Sunday night.

The Sheriff's Office says shortly after 7:30 p.m., they responded to a 14-year-old boy shot in the parking lot of Lucky's Food Mart located at 2400 Second Street near Houston Avenue.

The teen was shot in the back and is now listed in stable condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.