15-year-old charged in armed robbery on Napier Avenue

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car was stolen Tuesday night at a store on Napier Avenue.

They say a teen pulled into the parking lot at 3590 Napier Avenue and approached a driver.

The 15-year-old gestured as if he had a handgun then demanded the driver get out of his truck.

The driver complied and the teen got into the truck and drove away.

The truck owner was not hurt.

Sheriff’s Response Team Deputies arrived and canvased the area. They found the truck, abandoned, further down on Napier Avenue.

The teen was found hiding in the backyard of a home on American Boulevard.

The truck was returned to its owner and the teen was taken into custody.

The 15-year-old was charged with robbery by intimidation and has been turned over to Juvenile Court.