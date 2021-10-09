15-year-old charged with murder in Warner Robins street party shooting

The shooting killed a 15-year-old girl from McDonough who was visiting family

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 15-year-old is in custody on a charge of murder in connection with last week’s fatal party shooting.

According to a news release, Warner Robins Police served the warrant on the teen around 3 p.m. Friday. The release says the charge is connected to last Saturday’s shooting near Mauldon Court and Dunmurry Place.

That shooting left 15-year-old Tanyla Johnson of McDonough dead and four other people injured.

Police say more arrests are forthcoming, but no more information will be released until everyone involved is in custody.

What we know

Police were originally dispatched to the scene late Saturday night for a ‘disturbance’ after someone called about a large party in the area because roads were blocked throughout the neighborhood.

When officers arrived, someone began firing shots from a vehicle leaving the area. The gunfire hit multiple people.

One of those people was Johnson, who later died from her injuries.

On Tuesday, police said more than one person fired into the crowd.

Johnson was only visiting family in Warner Robins for the weekend when she was killed.