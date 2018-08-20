A Macon 15-year-old is being charged with murder after another teen was killed in a drive-by shooting at a cookout in June.

According to a news release, investigators arrested 15-year-old Sharmarian ‘Bobby’ Chatfield and charged him with the June 17 murder of 16-year-old Calvin Harvey.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff's police report, Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the neck.

The drive-by shooter fired approximately four to six shots into a crowd of people at a cookout, according to a witness account detailed in the report.

Ronnie Jackson Jr, 23, Morgan Diggs, 25, and a 13-year-old girl were also injured during the shooting.

