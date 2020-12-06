MACON, Ga. — Thursday afternoon, artists were hustling and bustling inside the Round Building at Central City Park.

They were busy organizing their artwork for the 15th Annual Fired Works Ceramics Exhibition.

The Macon Arts Alliance art show was originally scheduled for April, but had to be postponed in lieu of COVID-19.

"Our artists are very excited to be able to bring out their work," says Alliance director Julie Wilkerson. "They had a lot of work ready and they haven't had any shows since the whole pandemic started."

Fired Works is giving 41 local artists and ceramicists a chance to showcase their work.

While shoppers can see all of this artwork up close and personal, the arts alliance is also making the exhibition accessible virtually.

People who can't make it out to Central City Park, can purchase artwork online and pick it up curbside later on.

Wilkerson says her favorite part of the exhibition is seeing Macon's history and clay play a part in the ceramic art.

"We are such a clay-rich community with the fall line and a lot of this clay comes from Central Georgia," says Wilkerson. "It's really just the history of the clay to our region and then to be able to celebrate these artists who are continuing that tradition today."

Fired Works officially begins Friday morning at 10 a.m.

The exhibition runs until next Thursday, June 18.

