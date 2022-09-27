16-year-old arrested in Macon teen's shooting death

16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was pronounced dead on September 16 after being shot days before

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested in suspect in the death of 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson.

According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on September 13, Jackson was found unresponsive after having been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he died on September 16.

Tuesday, investigators arrested a 16-year-old male and took him to the Bibb youth detention center where he is charged with murder.

This case is still under investigation.