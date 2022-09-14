16-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Macon

No one else was injured in the incident.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday.

According to a press release, it happened in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road.

When deputies arrived they found an unresponsive 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Atrium Health Navicent and is currently in critical condition.

The events leading up to the incident is still under investigating.

Anyone with about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.