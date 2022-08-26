16-year-old charged in Eastman murder, his mom also faces charges

21-year-old Za'Quon Brown was found shot in his car in Eastman on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EASTMAN, Ga. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Eastman on Aug. 21, according to a release from the GBI.

16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in the death of Za’Quon Brown.

Brown was found dead after his car crashed into a tree and investigators found a gunshot wound last Sunday.

38-year-old Jemel Wilcox was arrested and charged with false statements and writing related to the investigation. Wilcox is Johnson’s mother.