16-year-old charged with killing father in Warner Robins shooting

Warner Robins Police have released more information about a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night on Virginia Drive.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police have released more information about a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night on Virginia Drive.

Investigators say it started as a fight between an 18-year-old woman and 35-year-old man.

A release says the 35-year-old’s son – age 16 – pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at his father.

The unnamed 35-year-old was taken to Houston Healthcare, where he later died from his injuries.

The 18-year-old woman was also hit by gunfire and treated at The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

The unnamed 16-year-old is now charged with felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information in the case can call Det. Tyler DelGiorno at 478-302-5380.