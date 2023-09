Deputy Laurens County Coroner Nathan Stanley says it happened on the 800 block of Woodland Street.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A 16 year woman was shot to death on a Dublin street Wednesday morning, according to Deputy Laurens County Coroner Nathan Stanley.

He says it happened on the 800 block of Woodland Street.

Someone reported Shamiriuma Coney shot in the back on the sidewalk.

She died about an hour later at Fairview Park Hospital.